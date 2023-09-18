MANASQUAN — New Jersey State Police said Monday that the boater missing since a capsizing in Manasquan inlet last Thursday night is Derek Narby, 21, of Brick.

“He has not been located at this time,” SFC Philip Curry said Monday afternoon, adding that the search had resumed.

SFC Curry said that police on Sunday located the sunken rear portion of the fishing boat which had come apart in a large wave Thursday night. Mr. Narby’s father and brother were pulled from the water by first responders shortly afterward.

“The stern portion of the vessel was located in approximately 30 ft. of water off the north jetty of the Manasquan Inlet yesterday,” SFC Curry said.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Charles Marchan, state troopers were dispatched to the accident scene at 8:25 p.m. last Thursday.

“Based on a preliminary investigation the vessel was overtaken by large seas causing the occupants to be ejected into the water,” he said. “Once troopers arrived on scene two of the three occupants were already rescued …”

A Coast Guard spokesperson, Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves also described the search Friday and said that “along with the other assets that were already searching, we have a C-130 that’s out there now from Air Station Elizabeth City.” According to Officer Reaves, the Coast Guard had suspended its portion of the search after Friday night.

Mr. Narby, along with his father and brother, were the only persons aboard the craft when it was capsized by a large wave Thursday night, a Manasquan police spokesman has confirmed. His father and brother were pulled from the water by rescuers and transported to a hospital.

