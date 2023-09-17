BRADLEY BEACH — For the second year in a row, the Bradley Beach Elementary School Parent and Teacher Association will host a Mexican Independence Day event on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m.

“Our Mexican Independence Day event is an event hosted by the PTA to celebrate Mexican Independence Day,” said Vice President of the Bradley Beach Parent Teacher Association Debbie Kremen. “It will feature Mexican food, drinks, snacks and dancing.”

According to Ms. Kremen, Bradley Beach has a large Mexican population and the date of Sept. 16 is the date Spain withdrew and officially recognized Mexico as an independent country.

“We started the celebration last year. It was such a success we decided to make it an annual event,” said Ms. Kremen.

Depending on the weather, the event will either be held in the school’s back play yard or the gym. According to Ms. Kremen, everyone in the community is welcome to attend the free event and participate in the 50/50 raffle. Students from Bradley Beach Elementary will also be hosting a traditional dance. While Ms. Kremen confirmed that Oaxaca by The Sea will be at the event serving tacos dorados and churros; she is still hoping for other restaurants to reach out about being involved.





