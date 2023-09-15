BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council adopted a project labor agreement ordinance after a public hearing at the Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “This ordinance establishes a project labor agreement to ensure the public construction contracts with total project costs that exceed $5 million, which the municipality directly undertakes, are performed promptly at a reasonable cost and at the highest degree of quality.”

The approval of the ordinance received six yes votes and one abstention. The six yes votes came from Council members: Council President Heather deJong, Council Vice President Andrea Zapcic, Councilman Vince Minichino, Councilwoman Marianna Pontoriero and Councilman Derrick Ambrosino. The one abstention came from Councilman Perry Albanese.

“This chapter also creates opportunities to employ a substantial number of apprentices, thus ensuring that these projects will expand access to living wage careers in construction trades for a new generation of workers,” said Mayor Crate.

“This is a bipartisan effort that ensures that we can provide good paying jobs for people who live right here in Brick Township. This project labor agreement puts Brick residents first. That’s something to be proud of because as I’ve said before, what’s best for Brick Township is not about Republicans or Democrats, it’s about what’s good and right for our entire community,” said Mayor Crate.

A project labor agreement is a contract between a contractor/labor organization and Brick Township that contains, at a minimum, the requirements set forth in the borough codebook chapter.

