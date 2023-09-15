BAY HEAD — New fire department equipment to be purchased by the borough of Bay Head.

The borough council, at its meeting on Sept. 11, adopted the ordinance that provides for “the acquisition of fire department equipment in the amount of $51,000 and providing for the issuance of $48,450 in bonds or notes.”

The down payment, which will come out of the budget, will cost $2,550, while the remaining sum will be covered by bonds or notes.

The ordinance does not specify what will be purchased for the fire department. Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci said to The Ocean Star the the equipment will be “turnout gear.”

Turn-out gear is “everything from helmets to the jackets, the gloves and things in that realm,” said Mr. Pannucci.

