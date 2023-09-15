BRICK TOWNSHIP — KiteFest saw aircrafts of all shapes and sizes soar through the air as if they were dancing at Brick Beach III on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The sky was filled with kites when avid kite enthusiasts let their crafts float in the air this past weekend.

Brick Township Recreation Director Dan Santaniello described one of his favorite kites as one that made bubbles as it flew, adding extra fun for all in attendance. The recreation director also said that a giant whale kite also was featured during KiteFest.

According to Mr. Santaniello, over 200 kite kits were given out to children who participated in the event.

The day kicked off at 11 a.m. and was originally scheduled to last until 4 p.m., until harsh weather started rolling in leading the event to end at 2 p.m.

Children and young participants were able to create their own kites and then fly them while watching a professional kite demonstration taking place as well.

