MANASQUAN — A Coast Guard C-130 has joined the search for a person missing following a Thursday night boat accident in Manasquan Inlet. According to statements issued by the U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police, there were two other occupants on the boat, both of whom were rescued by first responders.

“We’re currently searching for the third,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves said Friday, adding “along with the other assets that were already searching, we have a C-130 that’s out there now from Air Station Elizabeth City.”



According to a statement issued by spokesperson Charles Marchan, state troopers were dispatched to the accident scene at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. “Based on a preliminary investigation the vessel was overtaken by large seas causing the occupants to be ejected into the water,” he said. “Once troopers arrived on scene 2 of the 3 occupants were already rescued …”

An earlier Friday statement issued by the Coast Guard said that responders were also recovering debris from the accident, adding: “We kindly ask the boating public to please give the rescue crews the time and space we need to complete this mission.”

Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan told The Coast Star Thursday night that the craft: “appeared to have been a sports fishing boat,” and added that with “heavy surf coming into the inlet, the boat either was capsized by a wave or crashed in the jetty on the south side of the inlet.”

Assisting in the search was a Coast Guard helicopter, New Jersey State Police, Manasquan police, fire and first aid personnel, as well as the Sea Girt Police Department and Brielle Fire Department and the Smart Team, consisting of lifeguards from several Monmouth County towns who respond to emergencies.

“There was quite a large response,” said Mayor Donovan. “They’ll continue to look and hopefully they’ll be able to find the other victim.

