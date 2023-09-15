BAY HEAD — The Point Pleasant Soccer club has been given permission to use and illuminate the field of Bay Head Elementary School on an interim basis.

The decision came after the Bay Head Board of Education agreed to check with its insurance carrier and borough ordinances ensuring all rules and regulations are being followed in accordance with Bay Head.

The Point Pleasant Soccer Club president Chris Lardieri approached the board to petition for use of the field with a portable standing light to illuminate games and practices.

The board’s issue did not lie with allowing the soccer club to use the field, it was the portable light the club needed to illuminate the field in the later evening.

The board had invited Mr. Lardieri to the meeting to answer any questions they had and to clear up any confusion with the requests he was making.

The light, which would be pointed away from any residential homes on Grove Street, is a portable, standup, extendable light used to illuminate the field as daylight savings grows closer. Mr. Lardieri said the most preferred solution would be to keep the light out on the property in the same place where it would illuminate the field.

