POINT PLEASANT — The Neptune City community has rallied around local two-year-old Billy Paterno and his family as they search for a lifesaving blood stem-cell donor for Billy, who is battling T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia [T-ALL].

Despite undergoing intensive treatment since receiving his T-ALL diagnosis in February, Billy’s family recently learned that his cancer persists, and a blood stem cell transplant is his best chance at survival.

The Paterno family has partnered with Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdatei [DKMS] – the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center – to host a registration drive to identify potential matching donors.

A fundraising event was held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Asbury Park Jiu Jitsu, 1111 11th Ave., Neptune City.

Amid his tough battle, Billy’s bright, determined spirit hasn’t wavered and he continues to serve as an inspiration to all who know him. A blood stem-cell donation would provide Billy with a second chance at life and allow his parents to see their little boy grow up.

According to DKMS, 70 percent of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life. To address this, anyone in good health between ages 18 to 55 is encouraged to attend the registration drive. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks and then drop off their completed packet before leaving the drive.

