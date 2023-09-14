LAVALLETTE – The annual Lavallette Founders Day was held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bay Blvd. and Philadelphia Ave.

“This is our 10th year, we started right after Superstorm Sandy to celebrate the rebirth of the town,” said Lavallette Founders Day Committee member, Susan Kotch. “We wanted to get everyone together to celebrate that Lavallette is back… as a way to get the community back together.”

The event included local live bands all day, over 150 craft vendors and organizations, free activities for children and various ethnic cuisine food trucks.

