POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra has taken to social media to criticize Jenkinson’s for what he called “an unfortunate decision” to close its beaches during the off-season.

In a post on Facebook, the mayor states: “I have just been informed that as an apparent result of a drowning in the off-season, and a subsequent lawsuit, Jenkinson’s has made the very unfortunate decision to close all of their beaches and all of their access points.”

Mayor Kanitra then stressed that the borough is not responsible for the closings.





“Please understand that Jenkinson’s is a private company that owns the majority of beaches and beach access points in Point Pleasant Beach,” he wrote. “I want to make it very clear that this decision is not the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach’s and that the only beach that the town owns, Maryland Avenue, is open for guests in accordance with our local beach ordinances.”

Further preempting any negative feedback, Mayor Kanitra urged residents to “ direct any questions directly to Jenkinson’s on this matter at 732-892-0600,” and added: “In the absence of an acceptable response from Jenkinson’s, please note that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has the primary responsibility for ensuring your access to the beach. Their phone is: 609-777-3373.”

