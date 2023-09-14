SEA GIRT – The Sea Girt Recreation Department welcomed residents to Beacon Blvd. Beach on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Sea Girt Family Luau.

The night featured Hawaiian dancers, a fireknife show, a bonfire on the sand, food from Don Kahunas and dessert from the Peaches and Cream ice cream truck.

