BRICK TOWNSHIP — Candlelight lit the night as residents of all ages from Brick Township gathered for a remembrance ceremony and candlelight vigil on Monday, Sept. 11.

The gathering took place in the gazebo at Windward Beach Park beginning at 6 p.m. and featured members of the Brick Ministries and Mayor Lisa Crate speak during the ceremony.

The ceremony and candleight vigil was to honor the memory of those lost in the terrorists attacks on September 11, 2001.

Mayor Crate listed off the names of Brick Township residents who lives were lost in 9/11, which were John Badagaliacca, Robert P. Devitt, Michael Diehl, John Perconti, James Sands, Thomas Sgroi and Christopher M. Traina.

