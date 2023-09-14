MANASQUAN — One passenger remained unaccounted for Thursday night after a boat accident in Manasquan Inlet at about 8:30 p.m. Four passengers were rescued.

“It appeared to have been a sports fishing boat with five occupants and [with] the heavy surf coming into the inlet, the boat either was capsized by a wave or crashed in the jetty on the south side of the inlet,” Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan told The Coast Star.

Four of the occupants were recovered and transported to the hospital, and one of the occupants is still missing, the mayor said.

Assisting in the search was a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, New Jersey State Police, Manasquan Fire and Police Departments, Manasquan First Aid Squad and the Sea Girt Police Department and Brielle Fire Department. The Smart Team, a team of lifeguards from several Monmouth County towns who respond to emergencies is also aiding in the search.

“There was quite a large response,” said Mayor Donovan. “They’ll continue to look and hopefully they’ll be able to find the other victim,” he said, referring to the difficulty of searching in the dark.

