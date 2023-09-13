Nothing says Sunday football at the bar like a giant plate of wings. As usual, the bars and restaurants at the Jersey shore do not disappoint in this arena — whether you like classic spicy buffalo wings, sweet BBQ, garlic parm or teriyaki there’s something for every wing lover.

We did the research to find the best, but as usual, there’s so many options out there, so be sure to check out your favorite local spots as well this football season. Check out our top picks below:

TOP PICKS

MJ’s, with eight locations in our area, offers MJs Famous Wings with bone-in or boneless served with your choice of up to two sauces, blue cheese dressing and celery/carrot sticks. Wing options: 6 for $10.49 or 12 for $15.99. Sauce choices include smoky chipotle BBQ, traditional buffalo, garlic parmigiano, sweet & spicy honey Thai, honey garlic, 911 hot sauce or Mr. Q’s Filipino sticky BBQ.

Court Jester with locations in Aberdeen and Freehold, both serve up wings on all their game day menus. For $7.99, you’ll enjoy tasty buffalo wings — they call them “Jersey’s Best” — with home-made blue cheese. This special price is limited to their Game Day specials, so be sure to pop in during game time on Saturday, Sunday or Thursday nights to enjoy this, and many other, great game day deals.

Leggetts Sand Bar at 217 1st Avenue in Manasquan serves up wings every day of the year and they are always a fan favorite. Half and full orders are available with sauce flavors including Jack Daniels, honey hot, teriyaki, BBQ style or classic buffalo. Half orders of five wings are available for $15.50 and a full order of 10 wings for $20.50.

Bar Anticipation at 703 16th Avenue in Lake Como has its Famous Wings on the regular menu, served fried or grilled, bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce as well as celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. You can choose from traditional buffalo sauce, spicy garlic, atomic BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parm, gochujang, kickin’ bourbon, sweet chili, traditional BBQ or teriyaki. Wings are six for $10 or 12 for $15.

Amendment 21 located at 521 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant features a bone-in or boneless wing “sharable” that comes with 10 wings for $18, tossed in your choice of buffalo, bourbon BBQ, buffalo mustard, garlic parmesan, or garlic chili lime sauce. These delicious bites come with celery, carrots and blue cheese for dipping.

NOT TO BE MISSED

The Salty Whale in Manasquan offers bone in “Whale Wings” for $1 each, ordered in quantities of 5, with buffalo, honey jerk or garlic parm flavors.

Jenks Club on the beachfront in Point Pleasant Beach offers a “Wing Fiesta” with six crispy wings tossed in the sauce of your choice — buffalo, BBQ, pesto jalapeno or hot honey — for $14.50. The wings are served with blue cheese and celery.

The Elbow Room on Main Street in Bradley Beach serves regular or boneless wings for $12 available in buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or teriyaki.

Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright serves up chicken wings for $15 and are available in the following selections: buffalo with blue cheese, Thai [habanero mango] with ranch, jerk spiced with ranch, Jerk spiced with ranch and Old Bay with blue cheese. All are served with celery sticks.

River Rock in Brick Township offers traditional or boneless wings for $15.99. Sauce options include mild, hot, hot and honey, BBQ, garlic parmesan or teriyaki.

Pig & Parrot Sandbar in Brielle offers “Parrot wings” in the following varieties: buffalo, teriyaki, honey BBQ, caribbean jerk or garlic parmesan. Enjoy a single order of eight wings for $12.

Martell’s Tiki Bar on the beachfront in Point Pleasant Beach offers boneless buffalo bites, breaded and tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of blue cheese and celery for $15.

Brando’s Citi Cucina in Asbury Park elevates your wings with their Tuscan Wings — free range jumbo chicken wings in extra virgin olive oil, lemon and fresh herbs, topped with caramelized onions.

Mutiny BBQ in Asbury Park offers smoke fried wings that are dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Select from housemade buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. All orders are served with a side of blue cheese and celery.

Off Center Food Supply in Manasquan has you covered for game day eats including “party wings” ready to serve a crowd.