Mr. Shrimp

1608 Hwy. 71, Belmar

732-681-7755

mrshrimp.com

Our Linguini in Red Clam Sauce is made with chopped and whole local select clams, flavored with fresh herbs, garlic, crushed pepper flakes, white wine and a hint of our homemade marinara sauce.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach,

Wall, Neptune, Point Pleasant,

Brick, Ocean Township, Howell,

West Long Branch and Lakewood

Jerseymikes.com

There are so many mouth-watering options to choose from when you’re at Jersey Mike’s, but why not be sure your selection includes crispy bacon? The Club Sub is stacked high with provolone, turkey and ham, smothered with mayo and topped with applewood smoked bacon.

Jean Louise Candies

1205 3rd Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762

732-449-2627

Established in 1947, Jean Louise is a must visit destination in downtown Spring Lake, NJ. Specializing in hand-dipped chocolates and delicious candies, there is something for everyone to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pictured are delicious homemade truffles- coffee, vanilla, black forest, mint, lemon, champagne… The possibilities are endless!

+

Bay Head Cheese Shop and Bottles Too!

91 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742

732-892-7585

bayheadcheeseshopandbottlestoo.com

Life is Too Short to Eat Grocery Store Cheese. Family owned and operated, Bay Head Cheese Shop specializes in quality products at affordable prices. They carry speciality foreign and domestic cheeses, spreads, delicious accompaniments and a wonderful selection of wines & spirits to help curate a fabulous meal!

Ray’s Café Sea Girt

523 Washington Blvd.

Sea Girt,

732.449.1717

A local favorite for 30 years. There’s no better place to start your day than our original location on Washington Ave in Sea Girt. We’re here to start your day right with egg combos, omelets, pork roll, bacon, and of course a hot cup of coffee.

Bing’s Beach House Deli

222 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea

732-988-6746

bingsbeachhousedeli.com

Bing’s serves the Jersey Shore’s favorite pork roll, subs, wraps and more! Come to where the locals eat and enjoy a 1/2 or whole Italian Sub – packed with ham, capicola, salami, provolone and everything on top. Open 7 days for breakfast and lunch. Catering, party platters and local delivery also available. We look forward to serving you.

Fratello’s Restaurant

810 The Plaza, Sea Girt

732-974-8833

www.fratellosnj.com

Known for their exceptional seafood, steaks & italian cuisine, Fratello’s is an absolute must when you’re craving a fantastic meal & superb service. Pictured is Fratello’s famous 14 oz Prime Reserve Bone in Pork Chop. It is served with sauteed onions, roasted peppers, hot cherry peppers in a white wine vinegar reduction with mashed potatoes.

Third Avenue Chocolate Shoppe

1118 3rd Ave, Spring Lake, NJ

732- 449-7535

www.thirdavenuechocolateshoppe.com

Third Avenue Chocolate Shoppe is known for its homemade caramel. Whether you try a sea salt caramel, a caramel pretzel covered in chocolate, or a caramel nut turtle, your sweet tooth will thank you! A best seller is the Rooster Leg- a pretzel rod, dipped in caramel, rolled in rice cereal, and covered in chocolate. Yum!

The Local Diner & Bakery

5015 Rt. 33, Farmingdale

732-301-5200

thelocaldb.com

The recently opened Local Diner & Bakery invites you to bring your appetite with their “Sunday Breakfast” platter. Offered Saturdays and Sundays, $15.95 gets you two eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, fruit salad, mini muffins and your choice of mini pancakes or waffles. Juice and coffee or tea also included. Not just breakfast items found on their extensive menu; lunch and dinner also served Wednesday thru Monday 7am-4pm. And a full bakery section can also be found in the diner.

Court Jester Restaurants

16 East Main Street, Freehold, 732-462-1040

1077 Rt 34 A, Aberdeen, 732-566-6674

courtjesternj.com

What’s a better pairing than football and a plate of buffalo wings? Nothing. Sauces include buffalo, bbq, teriyaki, jack daniels, or for those a little more daring – mango habanero. Find these mouthwatering delights on Court Jester’s regular menu or on special whenever football games are shown. Come grab a table or bar seat today and discover for yourself why they are often referred to as ‘Jersey’s best.’

Brando’s Citi Cucina

162 Main Street, Asbury Park

732-774-2222

Brandosnj.com

Treat yourself to one of our 35-day dry aged steaks. From Creekstone Farms, NE, it’s in the top 1% of black angus beef in the United States. Porterhouse for Two, Cowboy Ribeye, Bone in Filet Mignon or Bone in Kansas City Strip.

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park

732-366-9985

mutinybbq.com

THE BEAST FROM THE EAST— Named in honor of local professional wrestling legend Bam Bam Bigelow, this mammoth sandwich features a quarter pound of Mutiny’s signature smoked brisket, a quarter pound of pulled pork, a whole Texas style sausage link, vinegar coleslaw, and housemade pickles and onions. It’s served with a side of hand cut fries, but don’t be surprised when you don’t have room for them!

MJ’s RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL

Locations in Bayville, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls

www.mjsrestaurant.com

MJ’s Classic Cheesesteak: Sliced steak sautéed with bell peppers & onions, topped with melted provolone cheese, served on a hero roll.

Federici’s on 10th

705 10th Avenue, Belmar

732-681-3337

fedspizza.com

Create your own pasta dish at Federici’s like this Penne Vodka! Choose between nine pastas, nine sauces and for additional costs add a veggie and/or chicken, sausage or jumbo shrimp. Celebrating their 10th year in 2024, Federici’s looks forward to welcoming you and your family soon.

Pancheros Mexican Grill

1919 Rt. 35, Wall Township

848-469-8960

pancheros.com

Pancheros offers only the best, fresh-pressed tortillas with the finest ingredients, all perfectly mixed so you get all the right stuff in all the right places. Standing tall as they are proud and tasty as they are sturdy, a Pancheros burrito is in a league of its own. Also pictured: burrito bowl (everything found in the burrito without the tortilla), quesadilla (filled with cheese and your choice of marinated and grilled meats or Tofusada) and a side of blue corn chips.

Coney Waffle

Asbury Park, Belmar, Brooklyn, Long Branch, Red Bank

732-556-6951

coneywaffle.com

While Coney Waffle Ice Cream & Sweet Shop is home to the world famous sideshow shake, be sure not to ignore all their other goodies – ice cream sandwiches, giant cookies, candy, macaroons and pies just to name a few. And cakes! Perfect for any occasion, order online at coneywaffle.com or call any of our local locations. Pictured is the Nutella Drip Cake – your choice ice cream cake with chocolate drip, topped with Hershey’s, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Crushed Chocolate Bars. Impossible to resist!

Vic’s Italian Restaurant

60 Main Street, Bradley Beach

732-774-8225

vicspizza.com

If you’re searching for really tasty and fresh seafood, look no further than Vic’s. Not only famous for their pizza the past 75+ years, but all of their signature Italian dishes are sure to tempt your tastebuds. Start your meal with the mussels or calamari appetizer; both available marinara or scampi style and perfectly cooked. Vic’s is open for lunch, dinner and takeout Tuesday thru Sunday.

Elbow Room

416 Main Street, Bradley Beach

732-898-6860

elbowroomnj.com

The Elbow Room invites you to eat and drink local this Fall. Every Thursday is Prime Rib Night – $29 includes a queen cut prime rib, loaded baked potato, vegetables and a glass of house wine.

Belle’s Ice Cream

300 Morris Ave.

Spring Lake, NJ 07762

732-835-7560

Order Pickup or Delivery:

BellesIceCreamOnline.com

Family owned neighborhood Ice Cream shop in gorgeous downtown Spring Lake, NJ. This gem specializes in super premium ice cream, soft serve, shakes, flurries, sundaes, ice cream cakes, fresh baked cookie sandwiches, waffle cones baked fresh daily, vegan treats & more! Pictured is a crowd pleaser- the Great Pumpkin Shake! Premium Pumpkin ice cream, Caramel drizzle, Whipped Cream, dusted with Pumpkin Pie Spiced Sugar. Come indulge before it’s gone for the season!

Off Center Food Supply

21 North Main Street

Manasquan, NJ

732-430-2777

Off Center Food Supply specializes in comfort food, delicious sandwiches/wraps, fresh salads, delicious quiches, homemade soups & more! Pictured is the Game Day favorite – the famous Pulled Pork Sliders! Slow-cooked and pulled, the delicious pork is then dressed with coleslaw, sliced pickles & BBQ sauce. Amazing Pulled Pork Packages are available to order for any gathering, party or Football Sunday.

Pasquale’s Pizzeria

2601 E. Hurley Pond Road, Wall Township

732-280-9255

pasqualespizzawallnj.com

Located across from Wall High School, Pasquale’s has been a Shore staple since opening in 2019. Known for not only trying different combinations of pizza toppings, their extensive lunch and dinner menus also include a variety of appetizers, paninis, subs/wraps, entrees and more! Can’t decide what to try? Keep it simple with a plain pie. All items available for dine-in, takeout, delivery or thru Slice, GrubHub or Menufy.

Chocolates & Sweets by Joanne

73 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove

732-481-5098

chocolatesbyjoanne.com

With a new storefront location on Ocean Grove’s Main Avenue this year, Chocolates & Sweets by Joanne is sure to tempt your taste buds with her sweet and savory treats! Not only will you find a variety of homemade chocolates, but also candy by the pound, 12 flavors of creamy Italian Gelato, fresh baked goods, Lotus energy refreshers, sandwiches/salads and more. Or try one of her handmade assorted chocolate bars (pictured above). With too many items to list, if you don’t see what you’re looking for in the shop, ask or email chocolatesbyjoanne@gmail.com

Jenkinson’s

Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk

Jenkinsons.com

A fresh squeezed cocktail is the perfect way to take in the beautiful view at Jenk’s. Try a screwdriver, an orange crush or a tequila sunrise this summer.

Martell’s Tiki & Beach Bar

Boardwalk, Point Pleasant

Tikibar.com

Martell’s view is only parallelled by this tasty Lobster BLT, served with claw meat, lettuce, tomato, bacon & a side of Boom Boom sauce. You will enjoy every bite!

Mueller’s Bakery

80 Bridge Ave., Bay Head

732-892-0442

MuellersBakery.com

Since 1890 Mueller’s Bakery has been serving fresh, hand-made baked goods with top quality ingredients. They have all your favorite fall treats for breakfast and dessert, including their perfectly spiced custard pumpkin pie with honey. Try one of their famous crumb buns while you’re there!