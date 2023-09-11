SPRING LAKE — The St. Catharine School Parent Teacher Association hosted its annual back-to-school beach picnic for students and families on Sunday

The event, held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the South End Pavilion on Ocean Avenue North offered school community members, their families and some administration the opportunity to meet and connect with new and old faces, while enjoying various beach games and amenities, eating sub sandwiches and desserts and listening to a live DJ along.

“It’s just a chance for the families to mingle,” said Marybeth Thomas, St. Catharine School PTA president. “We’re getting a great turnout, we expect to get a great turnout…we’re just excited to be two blocks from the ocean welcoming everyone back to St. Catharine’s.”

