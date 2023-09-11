POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Walking down to Maryland Avenue beach Saturday evening, the smell of smoke and seawater filled the air during the fifth-annual Point Pleasant Beach Locals-Only Bonfire.

The bonfire, which has grown far past its original scope of just a few families gathering on the beach, is now a huge event put on by the Point Beach Recreation Committee, which sent out postcards earlier in the season inviting every resident to the party on the beach. Point Beachers of all ages were gathered in one place, celebrating the end of the always-hectic summer season, when the population of the town tends to increase dramatically.

It was sunset when the fire was lit, to the sound of Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ as played by Colie Brice, the night’s entertainment, who crooned as Recreation Committee members loaded huge wooden palettes onto the massive pyre. Council liaison to the committee Doug Vitale was among them, and told The Ocean Star that the event is one of his favorites to put on every year.

“The night is going fantastic so far,” Mr. Vitale said on-site. “Setup-wise, this year was a lot easier than previous years thanks to our DPW [Department of Public Works] for doing the lion’s share of the work.”

He also mentioned that the weather in past years had been perfect for a bonfire on the beach, a tradition which luckily continued at this year’s fire.

“It’s just a fun night, because we’re all celebrating local summer, and obviously we’ve been blessed with the weather tonight and in previous years. So, it’s a great chance to come out, listen to some music, have a little pizza, watch the fire and socialize with your neighbors,” Mr. Vitale said.

“This is my favorite event. Of all the rec events, this is up there with my favorites to run,” he said. “Last year, somebody said we were the biggest bonfire on the Shore.”

