POINT PLEASANT BEACH – The Point Arts Committee hosted its very first Sandcastle Contest at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk beach on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families and friends took to the sand to create sand art of mermaids and Egyptian-themed pyramids.

“It’s a way to show arts not just in paintings and sculptures, but also through sand,” said Arlene Testa, Point Pleasant Beach councilwoman and liaison to the Point Beach Arts Committee.

National master sand sculptor John Gowdy and his wife, Laura were alongside the contest participants creating a larger version of the Point Arts logo.

Due to heavy thunderstorms and nearby lightning, lifeguards advised everyone to exit the beach around 10:50 a.m.

Winners were then announced and awarded $500 to be used for any boardwalk activities and amenities, gift cards from the chamber of commerce and a ticket for a free sweet treat.

Mr. Gowdy and his wife will return to Jenkinson’s beach and boardwalk on Sunday, Sept. 17 to finish their sculpture. Spectators are invited to come and watch.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_OS]

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.