BRIELLE – Scores of residents and visitors gathered for the 50th annual Brielle Day at Green Acres Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The massive craft fair, hosted by the Brielle Woman’s Club, featured 170 juried crafters who lined the park with displays of homemade and handcrafted of clothing, candles and other items.

Cathy Cafone of the Brielle Woman’s Club said that over the decades the annual event “has grown from just a few crafters.”

She described it as “very much a juried show, where everything has to be handmade and up-cycled,” she said.

The Woman’s Club is responsible for organizing and accepting vendor applications, and working to line the grass for vendors as early as 4 a.m. the morning of the event.

The club also presented a Tea Garden serving fresh tea and cookies, along with 50/50 raffles and reusable bags filled with goodies and advertising from local businesses.

The event also featured live music, a beer garden and fire truck rides for children courtesy of Brielle Fire Company, in addition to hot sandwiches served by the Brielle-Spring Lake Rotary Club.

