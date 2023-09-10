BRIELLE — The Brielle United Historical Society 9/11 Memorial Observation, originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at the 9/11 Park on Riverview Drive was canceled due to the heavy morning thunderstorms and the impending afternoon forecast.

“Due to this morning’s heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and similar weather this afternoon, I’m canceling Brielle’s 9/11 Memorial Observation this afternoon,” said Jim Ham, president of the Brielle United Historical Society.

There were no plans to reschedule, Mr. Ham said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.