SEA GIRT — The third annual Sea Girt Farmers & Artisans Market is coming to the Plaza Green, just north of the library on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market, hosted by the Sea Girt Markets Committee, features over 40 growers and vendors from Sea Girt and neighboring communities.

This year’s vendor line-up showcases local organic produce, flowers, many varieties of

artisanal foods, unique home and garden accents along with the one-of-a-kind creations

of several local artists.

Anthony Ferraro will perform a mix of folk, blues, rock and jazz. Kona Ice and Daydream Delights will offer sweet treats including cookies, cakes and tropical Hawaiian shaved ice. Sea Girt’s own Ray’s Cafe will be serving signature specialties and No Limits Café food truck will be offering freshly made salads and sandwiches.

The fall Farmers & Artisans Market, along with the Holiday Market held in conjunction

with the annual tree lighting are presented each year by the Sea Girt Markets

Committee, a group of Sea Girt residents and volunteers, and supported by the Sea Girt

Borough and Recreation Commission.