POINT PLEASANT BEACH —The Borough of Point Pleasant Beach has officially acquired the historic United States Coast Guard (USCG) station on the Manasquan Inlet, U.S Rep. Chris Smith and Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra announced.

According to Rep. Smith’s office, the borough received the deed and keys to facility on. Aug. 25.

“The Coast Guard station is nothing less than a national treasure—both for its part in the Coast Guard’s lifesaving search and rescue missions, as well as for its stunning architecture and design,” said Rep. Smith (R-Manchester) who had worked with Mayor Kanitra and Point Pleasant Beach officials since 2015 to get the station listed on the National Register of Historic Places and subsequently have ownership transferred from the Coast Guard to the Borough.

Mayor Kanitra said that the borough’s plans for the facility include its use as “a museum, committee meeting area and event space,” and called its acquisition for $1M “a game changer” for the borough.

“The funding that will be generated by the kitchen and dining area will help offset any operating costs and fill a void for those recreating in our inlet area,” Mr. Kanitra said. “The project will also compliment the upcoming Channel Drive revitalization in many ways. We’re incredibly grateful to Congressman Smith for his years of hard work on helping to make this a reality.”

“This is just one of the old buildings in this town that has so much character that just was screaming to be saved,” said Point Pleasant Beach Borough Historian Jerry Woolley, who helps collect and preserve the rich history of the town.

