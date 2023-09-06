BRIELLE — The Brielle Union Landing Historical Society [ULHS] will host a 9/11 memorial observation at 9/11 Memorial Park at Riverview and Birch drives on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

The ceremony, which has been held annually for 20 years, honors the local lives of Monmouth County residents that have been lost during the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001. The ULHS invites members of the community to come out and commemorate these brave men and women.

“It’s very important to us because one of our past president’s sons has died on 9/11,” said Jim Ham, society president. “It really brings it home to our society when a son of one of our officers lost his life on that day.”

Frederick Rimmele served as former ULHS president for three years from 2017 to 2020. His son, Dr. Frederick Rimmele, lost his life on United Airlines Flight 175, which took off from Logan International Airport in Massachusetts and crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City during the attacks.

“It makes this a very, very important event for us as a society, and also because so many people in this area died on 9/11, because we’re a commuter area into the city. It just makes it very important for Brielle and all the neighboring towns to remember these people, and keep the memory going,” said Mr. Ham.

“New Jersey’s toll of residents reported among the missing or confirmed dead, as a result of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks is approximately 700, of which 143 were residents of Monmouth County,” according to the ceremony agenda from ULHS.

