AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea has solidified its ballot for the upcoming election year with current Mayor Ed Bonanno and current commissioner John Magrini both running this year and commissioner Robert Mahon stepping down, leaving room for newcomer Michelle Devoy.

According to Mayor Bonanno, the board of commissioners form of government in Avon dates back to the 1900s. The elections are nonpartisan and offer a general election with no primary. He said that, by statute, the person who receives the most votes when running will become mayor. This form of government gives the commissioners and the mayors each a four-year term. Paperwork for those interested in running in this upcoming election was due at the end of August.

This year, the three people on the ballot are Mr. Bonanno, Mr. Magrini and Ms. Devoy. According to Commissioner Mahon, he has been a commissioner for many years and has decided to retire.





