BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach Mayor Larry Fox is hosting a plethora of events and programs as part of his Mayors Wellness campaign — including a blood drive at the Bradley Beach Firehouse on Sept. 18.

“This is our third blood drive,” said Mayor Fox. “We started them last year as part of the Mayors Wellness because there is a tremendous blood shortage all over … We have gotten great participation.”

The drive will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Those who come to donate will be eligible for a $10 coffee gift card donated by local businesses like Perfect Perk. Although appointments are not required, they are strongly encouraged and can be done by calling 732-235-8100 ext. 221 or locally through communications@bradleybeachnj.gov. Those donating must bring a photo ID and should eat and drink prior to donating.

“It is a good event and since COVID it [blood shortages] have been a big issue around the country,” said Mayor Fox. “If we can get that back into gear we will be happy.”





