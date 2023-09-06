AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Woman’s Club has announced the start of their 2023 to 2024 seasons with their first monthly meeting on Sept. 11 at noon.

“The monthly meetings are held at the Avon Marina and consist of lunch and a speaker,” said President of the Woman’s Club Lenore Decovsky. “It is a dynamic group of women and we welcome everyone to our group.”

The Avon Women’s Club is open to residents of Avon, Bradley Beach and other surrounding communities and meets the first Monday of every month from September to June. The annual fee to join is $25 and, according to Ms. Decovsky, each meeting has a $10 lunch along with a speaker.

“We always welcome new members and our members hail from various towns. Come join us, bring a friend and make new friends,” said Ms. Decovsky.

According to the club website, the Woman’s Club is a 501[c][7] non-profit organization that was created in 1935. The founding mission for the club was to provide “social and cultural advancement, and by concerted endeavor to help in civic and philanthropic affairs.” The website also says that, while the club adheres to the original goals and practices, the modern membership includes a “broad spectrum” of activities and has increased opportunities for community service.





