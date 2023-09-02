MANASQUAN — In a post made to Facebook late Saturday afternoon, the Manasquan Tourism Commission announced that it would cancel the borough’s planned Labor Day fireworks display due to a predicted extraordinarily high tide.

“Wallnutz concert tonight at 7:30, Main Beach,” said the Facebook post. “Fireworks have been canceled due to the blue supermoon and incoming tide.”

The commission also clarified the display’s cancellation, as, originally, it wanted to postpone the fireworks until Sunday, but realized that the event would run into a similar issue then as well.

“Everyone, we apologize for any confusion about the fireworks,” the commission said in a comment below the post. “We originally thought we could postpone them until tomorrow night, but we’re going to run into the same problem we’re having tonight. The combination of the blue supermoon and high tide moving in means we do not have enough beach width-wise to comply with state minimums to hold the fireworks this weekend. As always, please follow us here for any and all updates.”

“The Wallnutz are still playing on the beach tonight as planned,” said the Wallnutz in another comment on the post.

