BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council has awarded two annual leases for the communication tower and ground space at the municipal complex, 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

The two contracts that the township has agreed to for the right to lease tower and ground space for the installation of communications equipment are with Cello Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile Northeast LLC.

Councilman Derrick Ambrosino said, “This resolution authorizes the award of contract for lease agreements on the wireless communications poll at town hall. FSD Enterprises, the township’s cellular tower consultant, went out for bids to ensure that the township is maximizing the value of the leased space available on that cell tower.”

Cello Partnership’s contract for the initial term has an annual rent of $44,024.

T-Mobile Northeast LLC annual rent for the initial term is $44,000.

Cello Partnership is located at 1 Verizon Way, Basking Ridge and T-Mobile Northeast LLC is located at 12920 SE 38th Street, Bellevue, Washington.

