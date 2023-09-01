POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Festival of the Sea will kick off bright and early Saturday, Sept. 16, with the Seafood Fest 5K, a foot race held to benefit individuals and families with cystic fibrosis, a genetic lung disease.

The race begins at 8 a.m., with registration beginning at 7. All proceeds from the 5K, as well as the kids’ mile-long fun run taking place shortly after, will be donated to the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation [CFF], a national charity supporting patients with cystic fibrosis. Tickets for the 5K are $40 [$45 for day-of registration] and tickets for the kids’ fun run are $12 [$15 for day-of registration].

Erin Leahey, a member of the Point Beach Recreation Committee as well as the CFF, is at the helm for this year’s Seafood Fest 5K. According to her, living in Washington, D.C. after college led her to apply for a position within the CFF, which kicked off her passion for advocating for cystic fibrosis patients.

“One of my priorities when I took over the event was to make sure that it did have some philanthropic element,” said Ms. Leahey, director of the Seafood Fest 5K for a second year. While the race had run before she was in charge, Ms. Leahey was the one responsible for involving the CFF. “Cystic fibrosis is near and dear to my heart.”

Ms. Leahey told The Ocean Star about the event’s success last year, and said she hopes the trend of more runners continues upward this year.

“Last year, we were able to donate $7,000, which is really fantastic for a small town’s smaller-scale 5K,” she said. “We’re growing the event every year; last year we had 225 runners, which was 45 runners over the prior year. So, we’re growing.”

