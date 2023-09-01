POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee gave several updates on some of its most popular late summer and early fall events at its most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.

The rec committee reported on the status of numerous events, however, three of them in particular are approaching, to be executed in rapid succession: the Locals-Only Bonfire, the

‘Hey Rube! Still Got Your Tube?” race and the Manasquan Inlet Tug-of-War.

LOCALS-ONLY BONFIRE

The soonest of the rec committee’s flagship events is the “locals-only” bonfire, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Maryland Avenue Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bonfire is on the ninth. Postcards have been mailed out,” said Mr. Simunovich. According to the committee, the postcards act as invitations to the bonfire and are mailed to everyone who is a resident of Point Beach. He urged everyone to remember to bring their postcards the day of the event in order to get on the beach.

‘RUBE’ TUBE RACE

The “Hey Rube! Still Got Your Tube?” race will be running for the first time under the new combined management of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Recreation Committee on Sunday, Sept. 24 [with a rain date of Sept. 30]. Formerly known as “Hey Rube! Get Your Tube,” the tube race last ran in 2011, before the disbanding of its then-sponsor the Point Pleasant Beach Lions Club.

Interested persons can sign up at hamber.ticketspice.com/hey-rube-still-got-your-tube and must be 16 years or older. Tubes are available for purchase at the TireCraft of Point Pleasant Beach on 1450 Richmond Ave.

TUG-OF-WAR

The fifth annual Manasquan Inlet Tug of War was also discussed, an inter-borough event with Manasquan that sees residents of the two towns duke it out with a rope across the inlet. Each borough has won the event twice, with this year becoming the de facto tiebreaker game of five.

“Everything so far seems like it’s moving along smoother than it ever has; a lot less emails, a lot less panic. The sponsorships are up right now; the new website for the teams is up and running,” said Mr. Simunovich.

“Right now none of the teams are full, so we’re still working to get the team numbers up and locking them in. But we’re not looking to take on any more teams, just get the numbers within the nine teams up,” said committee Chair Lauren Schule. She said that the teams are allowed a maximum number of 25 people and minimum of 20. “The first nine teams on our side to get to that 20 are the locked-in teams.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.