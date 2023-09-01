AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Walk-in donors were welcome at the Aug. 31 blood drive by the Avon Home and School Association.

“I have about 24 appointments lined up. I would like to get more,” said AHSA Vice President Moira McDevitt Skinner. “With the mobile drive, they can do up to 42 slots… People can sign up but the mobile units also allow walk-ins.”

According to Ms. Skinner, the AHSA has hosted blood drives since May 11, 2021 when more than 68 people came out to donate. Since then, the organization, spearheaded by Ms. Skinner, has been hosting the drives at least four times a year.

“I donate and I get a lot of my family to donate as well,” Ms. Skinner said. “The Avon community really shows up for this.”







