BRICK TOWNSHIP — Students will again fill the classrooms and hallways of the Brick School District on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent of the Brick School District Thomas Farrell said, “Brick Schools is ready and excited to have our students and staff return for the 2023-2024 school year. We look forward to connecting with our students, parents, staff and community. We are committed to supporting student academic and interpersonal growth in an engaging, safe and nurturing environment.”

The 12 schools in the Brick School District are: Brick Memorial High School, Brick Township High School, Lake Riviera Middle School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, Drum Point Elementary School, Emma Havens Young Elementary School, Lanes Mill Elementary School, Midstreams Elementary School, Osbornville Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Elementary School, Herbertsville Preschool and Warren H. Wolf Preschool.

In preparation for the 2023-2024 school year the Brick School District has had a busy summer, according to Superintendent Farrell, with multiple facility improvement projects, expanded summer programming such as ESY, JumpStart and Music Camp.

During the summer months, projects included professional development experiences for faculty and administration, scheduling, upgrading technology and the hiring of staff.

