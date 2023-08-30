The 2023 NFL Season is upon us!

The 104th season of the National Football League will begin on Thrusday, Sept. 7 with defending Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game.

An entire 14-game slate will be played on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.

And that’s just the first weekend!

This season’s playoffs will start on Jan. 13 and conclude with Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Feb. 11.

Monmouth and Ocean County establishments are ready for football season by serving up food and drink specials in true game-day style. With an abundance of TVs, game day packages, beer and drink, as well as food specials, your football season is sure to be a touchdown.

COURT JESTER

With locations in Aberdeen and Freehold, The Court Jester has you covered for gameday eats and drinks. Their 2023/2024 football specials are every Saturday (12 to 6 p.m.), Sunday (during games only) and Monday (5p.m. to closing) so you can watch your favorite game and enjoy a delicious deal. Specials on food items include many fan favorites: wings, boneless wings, waffle fries, pretzels, burger sliders, mac and cheese bites, pulled pork sliders, nachos, bar pies, tacos and more! Grab a drink at a special price including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Yeungling, Bud and Bud Light, as well as, Tito’s mixed drinks, spike lemonade/ice teas, and Top Chico strawberry guava bottles.

16 East Main Street, Freehold

1077 NJ-34 A, Aberdeen

Visit courtjesternj.com for more details.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Bar A’s Sunday set up features over 80 TVs and two big screens, a full football menu fit for a lineman, and drink specials. The bar will also be hosting its 20th Annual Pig Skin Pig Roast on Sunday, Sept. 10. There will be a free buffet and drink specials at the Pig Skin Pig Roast. Drink specials and a lineup of food specials will be offered all season long.

703 16th Avenue, Lake Como

bar-a.com

BUM ROGERS

Head on over to your favorite spot in Seaside to watch the game on 30 HD TVs, enjoy food and drink specials, raffles and more.

2207 S. Central Avenue, Seaside Park

Bumrogerstavern.com

LEGGETT’S SAND BAR

Pop over to watch the game just a block from the beach at Leggetts, featuring over 30 flat-screen TVs, drink specials, Pie and Pitcher Specials, Wing and Pitcher Specials.

217 First Ave., Manasquan

leggetts.us

MJs

Catch the game and a full Sunday NFL menu at area MJs locations including Bayville, Long Branch, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls. Their Gameday food menu is all new for the 2023/2024 season and includes fried wontons, ribs, classic Italian subs, crab dip, calzones and a meat lovers pizza. Wash down these delicious menu items with a huge 24-ounce Skyy Vodka sports bottle for just $14. Pick your team and grab either Big Blue-berry or Jets Go! Flavors. Of course, MJs is also home of Miller Lite drafts and Yeungling drafts and so many other drink options, as well.

Visit mjsrestaurant.com for more details.

REEF & BARREL

If you’re in Sea Girt for the game, be sure to check out the food and drink specials at Reef & Barrel. Grab a spot at the bar to watch the game and head up to the roof for a breeze during the commercial breaks.

Rt. 71 and Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan

reefandbarrel.com

RIVER ROCK

Watch the game waterside on River Rock’s 28 foot video wall plus 50 TVs. River Rock’s NFL Sundays feature football menu specials and drink specials. There is not a bad seat in the house.

1600 Route 70, Brick

riverrockbricknj.com

THE PIG & PARROT

Check out The Pig & Parrot for football season. The bar boasts nine TVs and great food and drink specials.

201 Union Lane, Brielle

thepigandparrot.com

THE SALTY WHALE

The Salty Whale is your Sunday Game Day Central with tasty game day food and drink specials. Enjoy $2 domestic drafts, $6 non-domestic drafts, $5 Titos and $1 wings.

390 E Main St., Manasquan

thesaltywhale.com