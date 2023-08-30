Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of each September to recognize the American labor movement and the contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of our country. It’s also the official end of the summer at the Jersey Shore; many of the towns have fireworks, town events, parades and more to mark the day. We’ve rounded them up so you can plan your holiday weekend:
POINT PLEASANT BEACH LABOR DAY FIREWORKS
Date: Thursday, Aug. 31
Time: Dark
Location: Jenkinson’s
Website: jenkinsons.com
The show will start at dark and can be viewed from either the Point Pleasant beaches or the Manasquan side of the inlet.
BELMAR FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT
Date: Friday, Sept. 1
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Pyanoe Plaza, 9th and Main Street
Website: belmar.com
Denis Coughland & Belmar Blvd. will perform.
BELMAR FIVE MILE RUN
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Ocean Avenue
Website: belmar5.com
Goodwill Hose Fire Company presents the Annual Belmar 5 – Five Mile Run. The Belmar Five Mile Run Kids Races will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Ocean Avenue.
SPRING LAKE ART WALK
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Downtown Spring Lake
Website: springlake.com/artwalk
Spring Lake businesses will participate in a downtown celebration of the holiday weekend while showcasing local artists along 3rd Avenue. Admire the work of local artists and peruse sidewalk sales.
CONCERT IN RILEY PARK
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Riley Park, Bradley Beach
Website: bradleybeachnj.gov
Bring a chair or a blanket to Riley Park to enjoy the sounds of local band Complicated Matter before heading out to your Labor Day weekend evening activities.
MANASQUAN LABOR DAY
CONCERT & FIREWORKS
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Main Street Beach
Website: manasquan-nj.com
Manasquan will host a concert by The Wallnutz on the beach followed by a fireworks display that can be viewed from Manasquan or Point Pleasant Beach. The event is sponsored by the Osprey and hosted by the Manasquan Tourism Commission. Rain date: Sept. 3
2023 BBQ & NEW JERSEY
CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 –
Monday, Sept. 4
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location : Monmouth Park
The 2023 BBQ & NJ Craft Beer Festival will feature three days of delicious BBQ, local food vendors, and a great selection of 40 New Jersey brews in the Craft Beer Garden. The event will also have family fun day activities and live music. Be sure to get tickets at monmouthpark.com ahead of time to partake in this celebration Garden State craft.