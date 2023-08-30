Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of each September to recognize the American labor movement and the contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of our country. It’s also the official end of the summer at the Jersey Shore; many of the towns have fireworks, town events, parades and more to mark the day. We’ve rounded them up so you can plan your holiday weekend:

POINT PLEASANT BEACH LABOR DAY FIREWORKS

Date: Thursday, Aug. 31

Time: Dark

Location: Jenkinson’s

Website: jenkinsons.com

The show will start at dark and can be viewed from either the Point Pleasant beaches or the Manasquan side of the inlet.

BELMAR FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT

Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Pyanoe Plaza, 9th and Main Street

Website: belmar.com

Denis Coughland & Belmar Blvd. will perform.

BELMAR FIVE MILE RUN

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Ocean Avenue

Website: belmar5.com

Goodwill Hose Fire Company presents the Annual Belmar 5 – Five Mile Run. The Belmar Five Mile Run Kids Races will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Ocean Avenue.

SPRING LAKE ART WALK

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Spring Lake

Website: springlake.com/artwalk

Spring Lake businesses will participate in a downtown celebration of the holiday weekend while showcasing local artists along 3rd Avenue. Admire the work of local artists and peruse sidewalk sales.

CONCERT IN RILEY PARK

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Riley Park, Bradley Beach

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Bring a chair or a blanket to Riley Park to enjoy the sounds of local band Complicated Matter before heading out to your Labor Day weekend evening activities.

MANASQUAN LABOR DAY

CONCERT & FIREWORKS

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Main Street Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.com

Manasquan will host a concert by The Wallnutz on the beach followed by a fireworks display that can be viewed from Manasquan or Point Pleasant Beach. The event is sponsored by the Osprey and hosted by the Manasquan Tourism Commission. Rain date: Sept. 3

2023 BBQ & NEW JERSEY

CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 –

Monday, Sept. 4

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location : Monmouth Park

The 2023 BBQ & NJ Craft Beer Festival will feature three days of delicious BBQ, local food vendors, and a great selection of 40 New Jersey brews in the Craft Beer Garden. The event will also have family fun day activities and live music. Be sure to get tickets at monmouthpark.com ahead of time to partake in this celebration Garden State craft.