Ronald A. Lamo Sr., 80, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on August 9th, 2023. Ronald was born June 25, 1943 in Englewood NJ. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1960 and served for 4 years. He and his loving wife, JoLynn Lamo moved to Manasquan in 1966. He was the owner and operator of Ron Lamo