LAVALLETTE — The borough council has scheduled a Sept. 5 public hearing on an ordinance that would tighten regulations for 5G cell sites in Lavallette.

According to Borough Attorney William Burns, the supplement titled “Rights of Way” will enhance an existing ordinance, in hopes of the borough maintaining a say over placement and policies that cover 5G telecommunications in the borough.

Mayor Walter LaCicero said Lavallette is looking to align itself with other neighboring towns that want to maintain some control over the expansion of 5G.

Another ordinance was adopted, setting a maximum parking time of 15 minutes for two parking spaces on the eastern side of Route 35 North, beginning 35 feet south of New Jersey Avenue’s southern curb line and extending for a distance of 25 feet southward.

Previously, there was a two-hour time limit that was causing traffic issues, making it difficult for people to observe oncoming traffic, according to Mayor LaCicero. Public holidays would be an exception.

