BRADLEY BEACH — In celebration of a century-long’s history of community growth in the borough, the Bradley Beach Historical Society [BBHS] held their first “Chinatown By The Sea” reunion event on Saturday, Aug. 28 in honor of the Chinese community of the Jersey Shore.

The event was held at the Bradley Beach Firehouse Banquet Hall from 1 to 7 p.m., where more than 100 registered participants, many of Chinese descent, joined together to enjoy a day of social engagement and nostalgia with family and friends as they celebrated their shared heritage with other members of their community.

Members of the Chinese community from not just Bradley Beach, but across the Jersey Shore area, were able to meet with others to discuss familiar family experiences. According to BBHS Vice President Jayne Mackta, many Chinese people who grew up in local Chinatowns often gathered at Bradley Beach in the summers before growing up to purchase full-time residences, which many participants were able to reminisce about with others during the event.

The day’s events also included optional activities such as a self-guided walking tour of North End or a minibus guided tour of the “Chinatown By The Sea” area of Newark Avenue and Fletcher Lake, as well as a dumpling-making demonstration and taste testing before the official program began at 3 p.m.

