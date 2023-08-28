MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce hosted its Summer Fest Craft Show on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The craft fair took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and spread down V Miller Preston Way and continued into Squan Plaza at Abe Voorhees Drive, where roughly 35 vendors were featured throughout the day alongside live musical performances from students with The School of Rock.

Many vendors of the craft show included local artists looking for the opportunity to display their homemade crafts and wares, including merchandise such as handcrafted jewelry, embroidered towels, painted canvas pieces and sea glass art, as well as homemade hot sauces and other food carts.

The craft show also provided young aspiring musicians from The School of Rock in Brick, as well as students from their Red Bank and East Brunswick locations, to practice their performance skills in front of a live audience with covers of popular rock songs by bands such as Paramore, Weezer and Radiohead.

