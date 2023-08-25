W. LONG BRANCH – The Manasquan football team put together a strong second half and pulled out a 14-7 win over Shore Regional on Friday to open its season.

Will Burns scored the winning touchdown on a swing pass out of the backfield from Frank Furfaro with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Burns would intercept a Blue Devils pass in the final seconds near midfield to lock up the victory for Manasquan.

Shore Regional scored on its first drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead, but the Warriors defense tightened up especially in the second half, liming the Blue Devils to three first downs.

Manasquan tied the game on a fourth down throw from Furfaro to tight end Jack O’Reilly with 4:26 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors will face Point Pleasant Borough next Saturday, 1 p.m. at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

Wall falls to Manalapan

MANALAPAN – The Wall football team lost to Manalapan 35-13 to open the season on Friday.

The Braves led the entire game with the Crimson Knights pulling within a touchdown once in the first half on a long pass from Andrew Olsen to Shea Brennan and in the second half on a run by Olsen.

Manalapan put the game away with a late touchdown drive before scoring again on a fumble recovery in the end zone in the closing moments of the game.

Wall will play at home on Friday against Howell.