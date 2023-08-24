BAY HEAD — The annual Glimmer of Hope event lit up the night at Twilight Lake last weekend as dozens of Bay Head residents set lanterns out onto the lake to honor friends and family who are no longer with them and to promote peace in the community and the world.

This was the eighth annual Glimmer of Hope event, according to Allison Feehan, the president of the Bay Head Business Association who organizes the event.

The event, originally started as a form of art and expression by Zsa Zsa Stackles of the Re-Find gift shop, has shifted to become more of a peaceful and emotional event. Ms. Feehan took over organizing the event from Ms. Stackles two years ago.

“I just really didn’t want to see the event die,” said Ms. Feehan as she explained why it is so important that this event continues in Bay Head. “It is a very pretty event. It is very special to some people.”

All the money raised goes right back to the community, according to Ms. Feehan. She said ordinarily, the business association will use the money from this event to purchase gift certificates and give them to art students at Bay Head School.

This year, the business association chose to recognize two science students who were recognized by their teacher for their “love and academic achievements in science,” according to Ms. Feehan. These two students were each presented with gift certificates from the business association.

