SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education has appointed Eileen King English to fill out the remainder of former board member Randy Flaum’s term.

Ms. King English’s appointment comes following the resignation of Mr. Flaum, a special education specialist, on July 28. His resignation was formally accepted at the Aug. 21 board meeting. The board had advertised its open position, publicly recruiting applicants to fill the sudden vacancy.

“I’d like to make a motion to appoint Eileen King English as board member, to fill the board vacancy term ending Dec. 31, 2023,” said Board President Anthony Carnahan.

Ms. King English was then sworn in by the board’s business administrator, Matthew Varley.

“The big question is your nameplate,” Superintendent/Principal John Spalthoff said. “Is it Mrs. King-English?”

“It’s Ms. King English, no hyphen,” she said.

Following her swearing-in, Ms. King English was invited to join the board at the front of the room for the duration of the meeting, but did not vote, pending a background check.

“It’s a pleasure, guys. Thank you so much,” she said.

