BELMAR — Approximately 85 residents gathered at Taylor Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 17 for a second town meeting to hear updates from both borough and county representatives regarding the ongoing efforts to oppose the planned Verizon cell tower construction project.

The controversial cell tower construction project of 20 30-foot cell towers down Ocean Avenue raised public outcry after having first been discussed at a borough council meeting five months ago. Since then, combined community and municipal efforts to stop the project have successfully gained the support of additional state representatives, including U.S. Rep. Christopher Smith, who submitted a letter of opposition to Verizon the day before Thursday’s meeting.

“In light of the shocking revelation that Verizon had erroneously filed suit against Belmar to push through its proposal—when the borough had no jurisdiction over the property in question—I urge you to seize this opportunity to work transparently with the lawful owner of the right-of-way, the County of Monmouth,” Congressman Smith wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why the rush? Why the aggressive legal battle against the wrong governing body?” Congressman Smith continues at the end of the letter. “I believe that the rights of public and private property owners should not be summarily dismissed in the name of ‘so-called’ tech progress, and I urge Verizon, as a good corporate citizen, to heed the genuine economic, aesthetic, environmental and health concerns of the community.”

New Jersey Legislature District 30 representatives Senator Robert Singer, Assemblyman Sean Kean and Assemblyman Edward Thomson have also issued a statement opposing the plan. Despite not being able to attend the meeting themselves, the statement was presented at the second town meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.