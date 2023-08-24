BELMAR — The council received updates from Business Administrator Kevin Kane on two borough infrastructure repairs projects – at the marina fuel dock and the Volunteer Hook and Ladder firehouse – during the workshop of Tuesday night’s council meeting.

“I know there’s been some discussions and the fuel dock has been down the last couple of days to at least one pump, so I’d like to give the public an update about where we are with getting repairs done,” said harbor commission liaison and council president Mark Levis, who also led the night’s meeting in Mayor Gerald Buccafusco’s absence.

Mr. Kane reported that marina personnel had noticed that the center fuel dock had sunk approximately two inches below the rest of the dock and, after consulting with the borough engineer’s office, had discovered that part of the dock’s floatation device had separated from the concrete where the fuel pump is.

“I’ve got a report from our engineers from today. They evaluated the situation and believe that the fuel dock was stable…however out of an abundance of caution, the fuel and electric to the center pump and the north pump were shut off and fuel product removed from the lines,” Mr. Kane said.

The Department of Public Works [DPW] and the engineer’s office had reached out to dock supplier Bellingham Marine, who had sent a representative from Florida to evaluate the situation and suggested implementing additional floatation support as a temporary solution, in addition to the temporary wooden walkway that has been placed across the damaged section of the dock.

