POINT PLEASANT — Residents who frequently use Point Pleasant social media websites are no strangers to the work of Candace Ross, a local photographer who captures pictures of a variety of wildlife and landscapes in the Point Pleasant Borough and its surrounding areas.

Ms. Ross, who retired eight years ago, had begun to take up art and photography again, after many years of not touching the medium.

She graduated from New Jersey City University with a degree in art. After graduating college, Ms. Ross got a job at a camera store in Manhattan. She worked there for a few months before becoming an assistant purchasing agent at another company.

Soon after, she met her husband and began her family. When she returned to work, she opted to become a paraprofessional, and with encouragement from a friend and mentor, got her credits to become a special education teacher.

The final 10 years of her career, Ms. Ross spent as an inclusion teacher for fifth grade at Nellie Bennett Elementary School.

“I never looked back. I loved working with children. I was so lucky, I had nice people that I worked with. My admin was great and the only reason I retired eight years ago was because my younger son, who lived out in California, had their first baby,” said Ms. Ross.

Ms. Ross’ son is a pilot for Delta, therefore she was able to fly out to see his family as much as she wanted, especially since she was now retired.

She re-began her photographer journey shortly before the pandemic began, when her husband suggested that they buy a high quality camera. Since then, Ms. Ross has begun to capture anything and everything she finds interesting in the area, especially nature.

“I have always been a nature lover, and Point Pleasant has some much beauty in it,” said Ms. Ross.

