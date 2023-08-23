BAY HEAD — Postcard Views of the Past is the latest exhibit to come to the Loveland Homestead Museum and had its opening reception on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibit is hosted by the Bay Head Historical Society, and will be on display until December.

Doris Czarnecki, president of the Bay Head Historical Society said, “This show is a really, really good visual of what things are and were in Bay Head, Mantoloking and Lovelandtown.”

The exhibit showcases dozens of postcards from the 1900s to the 1950s from the Bay Head, Mantoloking and Lovelandtown areas. The cards are spread out through multiple rooms and are adorned with old messages from Bay Head residents of long ago, holiday cards, glimpses into the past and much more.

Ms. Czarnecki said, “These postcards show us and let us know what Bay Head and the whole area was like in the past. We know what it looked like, what the streets looked like, the ocean, the houses…it is really important because it is exactly what we called it, a ‘view’ into the past.”

Parts of the exhibit showcase popular locations from the Bay Head area, such as the Yacht Club, Bridge Avenue and the school.

Bay Head Mayor William Curtis attended the opening reception and said he did not know what to expect from the exhibit, but was thoroughly impressed by what Cathie Coleman, curator of the Bay Head Historical Museum had arranged for the public to see.

“I was amazed by the way they choreographed all those postcards. There were two rooms full of postcards. It was just a wonderful, wonderful thing,” Mayor Curtis further said.

The museum at 1643 Bay Ave. is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

