WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township Police are investigating two recent burglaries at the Colfax Pharmacy on Belmar Boulevard, a department spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

The most recent break-in occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 19, according to Pritesh Patel, the pharmacy manager.

Capt. Chad Clark of the Wall Police Special Operations unit said the department is working with New Jersey State Police and the Woodbridge Police Department in an investigation of the burglaries because the suspects are believed to be part of a gang committing similar burglaries in other New Jersey towns, including Woodbridge.

Mr. Patel told The Coast Star Tuesday that security cameras captured video footage of five masked individuals who are seen arriving in a white BMW and then breaking through the pharmacy’s glass front door on the morning of Aug. 19.

The intruders brought two large garbage pails into the store and filled them with an assortment of drugs,” Mr. Patel said.

“They just grabbed whatever they could,” he said.

Mr. Patel said the store had suffered a similar break-in and burglary about a month earlier. He said that incident involved three intruders, who arrived in a black Range Rover.

The pharmacy manager said he believed one or more of the Aug. 19 intruders had also been involved in the earlier break-in because “they seemed to know just how to come in, where to go, behind the counter and whatever.”

In both incidents, the break-ins occured before any pharmacy personnel had arrived for work, Mr. Patel said.

