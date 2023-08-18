SPRING LAKE — The H.W. Mountz School is asking for help from the community to create new and unique ways to raise funds for future projects through a Genesis form located on the homepage of the school website.

According to H.W. Mountz Superintendent Stephen LaValva, the school currently has three support organizations that help with fundraising. The two more active organizations include the Booster Club, which specializes in raising funds for sports and athletics and the Parent Teacher Association, which raises funds for more generalized projects. The third group is the Spring Lake Education Department, which assists the school on an as-needed basis including the 100th anniversary fundraising event which took place two years ago.

Mr. LaValva said that over six months, there was a discussion about having one centralized idea for all of the fund to go toward. In order to make this discussion a reality, the school created a fundraising form where people could write in ideas for projects around the school that the organizations could raise funds for.

“We have been using it as a tool to reach people, even those who are alumni of the school, by asking what you wish the school had,” said Mr. LaValva “We leave it up on the site for when people have a good idea.”

