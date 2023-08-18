LAKE COMO — The mayor and council approved two resolutions regarding grant funding for improvements to Behrman Park during their meeting on Tuesday night.

“This is for a community development block grant resolution authorizing the mayor and clerk to execute a project agreement with Monmouth County for performance and delivery of fiscal year 2023 community development projects,” said Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle of Resolution 2023-108.

According to the resolution, a grant allocation of $177,692 was included in the county’s annual plan to provide for the proposed project of improvements to the park located at Margerum Ave.

“I would like to give kudos to [Acting Borough Clerk] Amy [Boney], I know she worked very hard on getting that community development block grant this year,” Mayor Kevin Higgins said. “It is substantial and it’s going to go a long way to starting projects that we have down in Behrman Park.”

The second resolution approved by council, offered by Councilman Nick DeMauro, authorizes the certification to prohibit the use of excessive force by the police department, as well as prohibits any use of received federal funding for lobbying purposes.

“This is paperwork that goes along with the grant, that we have to certify that we’re not going to use it for any of those items,” the mayor said.

