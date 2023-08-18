BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Police rescued an injured female from a personal watercraft [PWC]accident on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3:56 p.m.

Brick Township Police Lieutenant Paul Catalina and Officers Andriy Shevchuk and Carissa Pagnotta were patrolling on the Metedeconk River when they came upon a female in distress and an unoccupied PWC, according to a press release issued on Friday, Aug. 18.

The female had been operating a PWC when she collided with her boyfriend who was operating another PWC, at which time she was ejected from the craft and into the water, according to a press release.

According to the department, the female was complaining of pain in her leg which was later determined to be broken.

Officers utilized a boat pole to reach the victim and were able to pull her onto the patrol boat. The female was then transported to Pier 281 Marina on Princeton Avenue where EMTs were standing by to transport her to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

