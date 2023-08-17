BRADLEY BEACH — Originally starting as community walks throughout Bradley Beach, Mayor Larry Fox and the steering committee have turned these walks into wellness education programs for residents.

“We started these walks in late 2021, had a few in 2022 and now three this year,” said Mayor Fox. “We are scheduled to have three more this year and in July we added a Walk and Talk idea.”

According to Mayor Fox, the steering committee is a diverse group of volunteers that meets monthly and helps to create and develop programs that would benefit the community. Currently, the group is focused on putting an emphasis on mental health and wellness with programs at the library and in conjunction with the police department.

“We started working in the area of mental health because that is always difficult for people to talk about and understand,” said Mayor Fox. “We also want to focus on just general wellness.”

The main program the committee is currently focused on is the Wellness Walk and Talk events, which had been updated from a regular group walk to informational sessions earlier this summer. The first informational walk took place Sunday, July 30 with Chief Lifeguard Dick Johnson and Bradley Beach Police Officer Chris Wilson, who discussed beach safety.

The most recent walk on Saturday, Aug. 5 brought in the chief of geriatric services at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Dr. Armin Shahrokni.





